Predicting Ace Bailey's landing spot in the 2025 NBA Draft

The 2025 NBA Draft is all set to take place tonight at 8pm ET and this year will feature a lot of Rutgers Basketball, as both Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are projected to be selected somewhere within the Top 10 picks, with several analysts having them projected to No. 2 and No. 3 overall.

When either of Harper or Bailey get selected, one of them will become the first Scarlet Knight to be taken in the NBA Draft since 2010 when Hamady N'diaye was picked in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 56th overall pick.

Along with that, the duo of Harper and Bailey will likely mark the first time that Rutgers Basketball had two players selected in the same draft since John Battle and Chris Remly were selected in the 1985 NBA Draft.

Now we know the consensus among all the NBA Draft analysts is that Harper will go No. 2 overall to the San Antonio Spurs, but Ace Bailey's future is a little bit cloudy, especially after not making a single known workout for any teams this offseason.

With that being said, our analysts here at The Knight Report have made their picks on where Ace Bailey will land in tonight's NBA Draft.