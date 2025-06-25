TKR POD: Reece Beck Commits, Tyrell Simpson Decommits + NBA Draft Media Day

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the commitment of DE Reece Beck (1:00) before discussing Tyrell Simpson's decommitment (9:30) and top target Jesse Moody's choice between Rutgers and Maryland (12:00).
They close by discussing everything Alec saw and heard from yesterday's 2025 NBA Draft media day (16:00).
