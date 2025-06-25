Advertisement
Published Jun 25, 2025
TKR POD: Reece Beck Commits, Tyrell Simpson Decommits + NBA Draft Media Day
Richie O'Leary, Mike Broadbent & Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the commitment of DE Reece Beck (1:00) before discussing Tyrell Simpson's decommitment (9:30) and top target Jesse Moody's choice between Rutgers and Maryland (12:00).

They close by discussing everything Alec saw and heard from yesterday's 2025 NBA Draft media day (16:00).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement