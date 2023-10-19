Desperately needing a win to stay tournament eligible, the injury-riddled Scarlet Knights dug deep into their collective mettle and willed themselves to a 1-0 victory over Ohio State before a disappointed crowd of 470 spectators in Columbus, Ohio.

From training camp onwards, Rutgers has been plagued by injuries to key players, and that adversity has spawned opportunities for secondary players to shine. While those secondary players have greatly contributed to keeping Rutgers in contention this year, against Ohio State the Scarlet Knights got a monumental effort from one player who may well have saved their season.

Their captain.

On a rain-soaked night, the Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights played to a scoreless first half that saw players from both teams sloshing over the pitch, somehow getting in position to fire 22 shots through the initial 45 minutes.

Of the six RU shots that found their way through to the OSU goal, the outstanding play of Buckeyes goalkeeper Molly Pritchard was equal to the task, keeping the Scarlet Knights off the board. By comparison, Rutgers goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer stopped the three Ohio State shots that threatened the RU net to keep the Knights’ hopes alive.

But the resilient nature of the Scarlet Knights is tied to their captains, and while Rutgers continues to miss Emma Misal from the lineup, the two others showed why they are the true leaders of this team.

The game marked the return of captain Becci Fluchel to the starting lineup, and her presence on the field led directly to the only goal of the game. As Fluchel took a nifty left-footed pass in the box from co-captain Allison Lynch, she quickly put the ball past Pritchard to give Rutgers the 1-0 lead at 48:50.