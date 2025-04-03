Rutgers Women's Basketball guard Lisa Thompson to enter the transfer portal

Thompson, originally from Joliet, Illinois, signed with the program in April of her senior year at Example Academy in Illinois.

Rutgers Women's Basketball lost its second guard to the transfer portal, as sophomore guard Lisa Thompson intends to enter with two years of eligibility remaining, according to reports.

Thompson started 20 games as a freshman, averaging seven points, two rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, being inserted into the starting lineup after injuries elsewhere. She had a solid shooting season, hitting 16 three-pointers and ranking second on the team with an 83 percent mark from the free throw line.

As a sophomore, Thompson battled injuries, starting 13 of her 27 games. Her production took a hit with a more established guard room, as she averaged 4.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. She scored a season-high 13 points in a Senior Day win over Penn State, while also setting a career high with nine rebounds in the season-opening win over Manhattan.

Thompson profiles as a scoring guard who excels in space attacking the basket and pulling up off screens. She will have two years of eligibility remaining.