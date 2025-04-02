Three Takeaways from Rutgers Baseball versus Washington Series

With that being said, here are three takeaways from Rutgers versus Washington.

The Scarlet Knights offense had a good weekend, taking some pressure off their pitching staff for a change. The staff continues to improve on limiting free passes, especially from their bullpen.

Rutgers Baseball won their first Big Ten series of the 2025 season, as the Scarlet Knights hosted the Washington Huskies in a three-game series this weekend. After losing the series opener, the Scarlet Knights won their last two games to clinch the victory.

RUTGERS OFFENSE WAKES UP AFTER SLOW START

The Rutgers offense had a terrible start in their weekend series versus Washington, as the Scarlet Knights were no-hit until the sixth inning and didn’t record their only run in the game until the bottom of the ninth.

After the series opener, the Scarlet Knights offense had a great showing and helped secure their first series win since Opening Weekend. The Scarlet Knights batted .373 in the first two games of the series.

Junior outfielder Trevor Cohen went 5-for-11 (.455 BA) with a double, his first home run of the season, three RBIs, and two walks. JT Thompson and Ty Doucette also had a nice series versus the Huskies.

RUTGERS PITCHING STAFF CONTINUES TO FIND CONTROL

One of the other major takeaways from the first Big Ten series win of the year was their pitching staff. Specifically, their improvement on throwing strikes, limiting walks and hit batters.

In the series opener, Rutgers gave up seven free passes with six walks and one hit-by-pitch, which is still an improvement from games before. On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights led by freshman Landon Mack, only walked two batters and hit one in the 13-4 win.

In the series finale, Jack Kirchner walked three batters and couldn’t even get out of the first inning. The bullpen had a terrific outing pitching 8.1 innings and allowing five hits, one run, two walks, and eleven strikeouts.

KEEP THE MOMENTUM GOING

Rutgers has been playing some of their best baseball lately. The pitching staff has improved, and the offense has finally started to produce with some extra-base hits and hitting with runners in scoring position.

The Scarlet Knights momentum continued into this week as they hosted Hofstra for a midweek game on Tuesday night and won 12-7. After that, Rutgers will be on the road for a three-game weekend series versus Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers have struggled a bit this season, especially in Big Ten Conference play. On the season, Nebraska posted a 12-15 record and a 2-7 record versus B1G opponents. If Rutgers can take the series versus Nebraska, it’ll be a huge step in their chances of qualifying for the Big Ten Tournament.