TKR POD: 2026 S Sebastian Cruz Commits, OC/DC Pressers + RHoops Scoop

Mike and Richie break down the latest commitment in the 2026 class in safety Sebastian Cruz (1:30).

They then discuss the recruits who were on campus this past Saturday for spring practice for football (10:00) as well as everything OC Kirk Ciarrocca and DC Robb Smith had to say in their spring press conferences (16:00).

They then pivot to hoops talk, first highlighting portal targets that have emerged (25:00) and Lathan Sommerville landing at Washington (37:30).