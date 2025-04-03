Rutgers Football DL Jordan Thompson Discusses New DCs, Return To Program

"He actually recruited me, so our relationship goes pretty far back," Thompson said regarding Smith. "Coach Sparber is also a great guy who brings so much energy, so I'm excited for both of them to help our defense grow."

It was somewhat of a full circle moment for defensive lineman Jordan Thompson when the fifth-year senior welcomed co-defensive coordinator Robb Smith back to Rutgers. Smith will tackle defensive duties alongside Zach Sparber who will also serve as linebackers coach.

Smith was re-hired by Rutgers in February after serving as defensive coordinator from 2009-12 and 2020-21. He also worked as an analyst for Penn State last season and was the Nittany Lions' co-defensive coordinator and play-caller in the 2023 Peach Bowl.

Smith served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Duke in 2022.

"He's very vocal and gotten even smarter from the last time I met him," Thompson said when asked how Smith evolved from the last time they were together. "He has really involved all of us as one unit."

Sparber enters his first season with the Scarlet Knights after serving one year as linebackers coach at James Madison where he helped it reach one of the best defenses nationally in 2024. He also spent three seasons with Duke (2021-23) and was promoted to linebackers analyst in 2023.

Thompson explained what Smith and Sparber offer as a tandem.

"No matter what, both of them just bring the room together on and off the field," he said. "They both get us hyped up and are very intelligent coaches."

Unlike last year, the Scarlet Knights welcome many new faces into the fold and seek to build new connections heading into the 2025 season.

"It's great meeting news faces and basically having new family members come in, learn more about them, and try to connect," Thompson said. "Everyone's just great people all around, and I'm really excited to play ball with them."

Thompson talked about how the room will look to continue improving and be ready once the ball is kicked off on August 28.

"We all come from different paths and have to build a connection," he said. "But I feel like we're growing day by day, and I'm really excited to see how far we take it by the time the season comes around."

The Parsippany Hills native described what he has learned to prioritize heading into his fifth spring camp.

"Body weight and just trying to stay heavy, right now I'm at about 270 [pounds]," he said. "We have a thing around here called a beginner's mentality, so no matter what it is, treat it like it's the first time learning it. Even a new playbook year after year, try to treat it like it's the first time learning it and all the small details."

Thompson is coming off nearly a career-year across the board where he recorded 26 total tackles with five for a loss and 1.5 sacks.

The Scarlet Knight added some reinforcements to the defensive line room in the form of James Madison transfer Eric O'Neill and Ohio transfer Bradley Weaver.

"They're both great people on and off the field and are crazy athletic and smart," Thompson said regarding the duo. "It's not just them though, it's all the new guys that came in and I'm really excited for the whole defensive line to come together."

Thompson discussed how the decision to return to Rutgers was an easy one and how he takes great pride in playing for his home state.

"I knew I was coming back," he said. "I love playing for Rutgers and my home state, it's a blessing."