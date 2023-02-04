It is no secret, Rutgers has taken an all in approach in trying to gain a commitment from highly coveted 6-foot-6 Class of 2024 prospect Dylan Harper.

A slick left handed guard, Rutgers has recruited Harper as thoroughly as anyone during the Steve Pikiell era.

Harper has been a prolific scoring source on which Don Bosco Prep (NJ) has leaned.

He also has a unique blend of family ties to the program and a powerful bloodline.

The younger brother of legendary Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr., Harper is heavily considering the Scarlet Knights over a veritable "who's who" of potential suitors.

Duke, Auburn, Michigan, Texas Tech, Indiana, and a swath of others had been in pursuit of the five star recruit.