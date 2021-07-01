Who has the biggest social media followings within Rutgers Athletics?
Now that the NCAA has finally allowed student-athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness, one of the biggest factors that companies will be looking at is the social media followings of athletes to help promote their products.
With that being said, The Knight Report decided to do some research and see which Rutgers athletes have the top followings among Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.
TOP FOLLOWERS ON INSTAGRAM....
Sebastian Rivera -- 27.8k (WREST)
Ron Harper Jr. -- 20.5k (MBB)
Clifford Omoruyi -- 17.6k (MBB)
Geo Baker -- 16.4k (MBB)
Avery Balser -- 12.3k (Gymnastics)
Paul Mulcahy -- 12k (Basketball)
Jaden Jones -- 11.4k (MBB)
Jojo Aragona -- 11.4k (WREST)
Aron Cruickshank -- 8,430 (FBALL)
Caleb McConnell -- 7,400 (MBB)
TOP FOLLOWERS ON TWITTER.....
Geo Baker -- 8,300 (MBB)
Noah Vedral -- 6,600 (FBALL)
Drew Singleton -- 6,200 (FBALL)
Ron Harper Jr. -- 5,391 (MBB)
Joshua Youngblood -- 4,740 (FBALL)
Bo Melton -- 3,738 (FBALL)
Clifford Omoruyi -- 2,884 (BBALL)
Ryan Keeler -- 2,804 (FBALL)
Paul Mulcahy -- 2,703 (MBB)
Caleb McConnell -- 2,661(MBB)
TOP FOLLOWERS ON TIKTOK.....
Allison Lowrey -- 426.4k (WSOC)
Brian Ugwu -- 105.7k (FBALL)
Valentino Ambrosio -- 63.3k (FBALL)
Wesley Bailey -- 28.5k (FBALL)
Julianne Leskauskas -- 14.4k (WSOC)
Jaden Jones -- 14.2k (MBB)
Ron Harper Jr. -- 11.3k (MBB)
Terrance Salami -- 10.2k (FBALL)
Max Patterson -- 7,405 (FBALL)
Dennisha Page -- 6,278 (WT&F)
**If you know of any current Rutgers Athletes which followings bigger than the ones listed above please email TKRonRivals@gmail.com**
