ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

Rutgers Football is now 4-1 following a 14-7 loss to Nebraska this past Saturday afternoon and this upcoming Saturday they will look to make it 5-1 as they welcome the Wisconsin Badgers to town.
Thanks to the ESPN Football Power Index, there is now an analytical way to predict the victor of each college football game in the entire nation. For those that aren't familiar with the FPI, you can read the definition of the index here.
Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Rutgers Football winning each of their remaining games on the 2024 football schedule.
