TKR Pod: Rutgers Football Postgame Show -- Nebraska Edition

TKR Pod: Rutgers Football Postgame Show -- Nebraska Edition

Join the TKR staff as they talk LIVE following Rutgers Football's game against Nebraska on Saturday.

 • Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
Rutgers Football suffers first loss of the season, as Nebraska wins 14-7

Rutgers Football suffers first loss of the season, as Nebraska wins 14-7

Rutgers Football traveled on the road to Nebraska and lost. Here's what happened.

 • Richie O'Leary & Alec Crouthamel
GAME THREAD: Rutgers Football versus Nebraska Cornhuskers

GAME THREAD: Rutgers Football versus Nebraska Cornhuskers

Follow along with fellow Rutgers Football fans chat in our Nebraska game thread here.

Forums content
 • Richie O'Leary
Rutgers Women's Soccer Plays to a Draw Against No. 19 Penn State

Rutgers Women's Soccer Plays to a Draw Against No. 19 Penn State

An early second half goal by true freshman Shaela Bradley helps RU earn a 1-1 draw against No. 19 PSU

 • Mark Bator
Staff Predictions for Rutgers Football versus Nebraska

Staff Predictions for Rutgers Football versus Nebraska

It's almost time for Rutgers Football, but before that our staff here at The Knight Report offers our game predictions.

 • Richie O'Leary

Published Oct 7, 2024
TKR Pod: Rutgers / Nebraska Recap + Greg Schiano Wisconsin Presser
Default Avatar
Richie O'Leary, Mike Broadbent & Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec break down everything they saw in a rewatch of Rutgers' 14 -7 loss to Nebraska (2:00), before discussing everything Greg Schiano had to say in his Wisconsin game week press conference (25:00).

They close by discussing some of the latest games from Rutgers' future opponents (35:00).

