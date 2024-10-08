Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following Week Six

With that being said, let's take a look where Rutgers could end up this winter.

Now the program is hoping to build on last year with another postseason appearance in 2024 and several top bowl projections have the Scarlet Knights in their way early projections.

Rutgers Football suffered their first loss of the season this past weekend, as Nebraska won an ugly one out in Lincoln by a final score of 14-7. However the Scarlet Knights are still in prime position to have a strong season, with several winnable games still on the schedule.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Detroit Bowl - Toledo vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Detroit, Michigan)

With the loss this weekend, McMurphy reverted back to his old bowl projection from a few weeks ago, as he has Rutgers taking on the Toledo Rockets in this one.

This game would mark the first ever matchup between the two programs, however this would be the second time that the Scarlet Knights have participated in the bowl. Rutgers defeated North Carolina 40-21 in the inaugural Detroit Bowl or better known as the Quick Lane Bowl back in 2014.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Duke's Mayo Bowl - Pittsburgh vs. Rutgers

(January 3rd - Charlotte, North Carolina)

Same bowl projections as last week from Athlon Sports, but a new opponent as this one rekindles an old Big East Conference game between Pittsburgh and Rutgers.

The Panthers lead the all-time series 22-8, with the last matchup taking place in 2012 where Pittsburgh defeated Rutgers by a final score of 27-6. The last win for Rutgers took place back in 2011, as the Scarlet Knights who were then led by Greg Schiano earned a 38-19 victory.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Guaranteed Rate Bowl - TCU vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Phoenix, Arizona)

Same bowl projection as last week, as Palm has TCU versus Rutgers in a matchup of two programs who have never met before on the gridiron before.

Now this might seem like a new bowl for the Scarlet Knights, but they actually played in back in December 2005 when it was called the Insight Bowl. Rutgers would go on to lose to Arizona State in this by a score of 45-40.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Guaranteed Rate Bowl - Cincinnati vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Phoenix, Arizona)

Bonagura switched it up again as for the third week in a row, as he too has the Scarlet Knights heading to Phoenix for Christmas, as he also has them rekindling an old Big East / American Conference matchup.

The all-time series is currently tied at 9-9-1, with the Bearcats earning the most recent victory back in 2013 as Cincinnati would go on to defeat Rutgers by a score of 52-17.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Duke's Mayo Bowl - Virginia vs. Rutgers

(January 3rd - Charlotte, North Carolina)

Rutgers and Virginia first faced off against each other back in 1894, and would go on to play each other four more times over the next 87 years. The two haven't met since 1981 where the Frank Burn led Scarlet Knights went on to win 3-0.