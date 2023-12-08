Where did Rutgers commits / targets land in the new state rankings?
It's officially rankings update week for Rivals and we here at The Knight Report have you covered with all the updates on where Rutgers Football commits and targets appear in the updated rankings.
Today we will take a look at the updated state rankings for each Rutgers Football commit and top target in the 2024 class.
COMMITTED PROSPECTS....
GEORGIA
No. 58 S Antonio White (Previously: 54)
MARYLAND
No. 39 TE Matthew Ogunniyi (Previously: 39)
MICHIGAN
No. 16 LB Montele Johnson (Previously: 16)
NEW JERSEY
No. 5 S Kaj Sanders (Previously: 4)
No. 6 QB AJ Surace (Previously: 13)
No. 10 ATH Gabriel Winowich (Previously: 10)
No. 23 OL Kenny Jones (Previously: 27)
NEW YORK
No. 1 TE Korey Duff Jr. (Previously: 1)
No. 6 DT Aaris Bethea (Previously: 6)
NORTH CAROLINA
No. 24 WR Benjamin Black (Previously: 38)
No. 32 ATH Noah Shaw (Previously: No. 32)
No. 36 WR Isaiah Crumpler (Previously: No. 35)
OHIO
No. 47 DE Elijah King (Previously: 48)
--------------------------------------------------------------
