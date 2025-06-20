WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

NBA Draft Analyst Jonathan Givony on Ace Bailey: "Bailey's predraft strategy has perplexed NBA teams over the past month, as he is currently the only U.S.-based prospect yet to visit any clubs. He has declined invitations from multiple teams in his draft range, which is considered to be anywhere from No. 3 to No. 8."

NBA Draft Analyst Jonathan Givony on Dylan Harper: "Rival teams attempting to engage in trade talks with the Spurs have come away with the impression it's unlikely they move down or off the pick at No. 2; it seems San Antonio is excited about the possibility of adding a talent of Harper's caliber and is willing to be patient, figuring out roster construction concerns later."