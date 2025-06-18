Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 18, 2025
2027 WR Bryan Porter recaps Friday Visit to Rutgers, Planning Return Trip
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement