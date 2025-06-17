Rutgers Baseball adds Stony Brook Transfer RHP Jacob Pedersen

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounds left-handed pitcher hails from Port Jefferson, New York and played at Comsewogue High School before enrolling at Stony Brook University ahead of the 2022 season.

Rutgers Football has added its second addition via the Transfer Portal this offseason, as Stony Brook University transfer left-handed pitcher Jacob Pedersen has announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights today.

The New York native played two years at Adelphi, where he appeared in 24 games (4 starts), mostly out of the bullpen. Over that same timespan, he posted a 5.86 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 65.0 innings pitched.

After two seasons with Adelphi, Pedersen would enter the Transfer Portal and end up joining Stony Brook, where he didn't pitch and redshirted in 2024. However in his second year, Pedersen went on to pitch a team-high 20 games (3 starts) and posted a 2-3 win / loss record, and a team low 4.37 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 47.1 innings pitched

Pederson joins the Scarlet Knights with one year of eligibility remaining.