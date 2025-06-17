Rutgers Baseball adds CCSU transfer pitcher Vincent Borghese

Borghese was one of the top pitchers for the Blue Devils and the entire Northeast Conference.

The Scarlet Knights landed a commitment from Central Connecticut State transfer right-handed pitcher Vincent Borghese, who joins the program with one year of eligibility remaining.

Rutgers Baseball has added to its early transfer haul, landing another arm on the pitcher's mound.

Prior to his time at Central Connecticut State, Borghese started his career at Division II Post University. He appeared in 12 games as a freshman in 2023, starting four games and finishing with a 3-1 record. In 31 1/3 innings pitched, Borghese recorded a 4.60 ERA, striking out 21 batters and issuing 21 walks.

In his sophomore campaign in 2024, he recorded a 15.07 ERA in 14 1/3 innings, going 0-3 in six games (three starts). He entered the transfer portal following the season, landing with the Blue Devils.

Borghese became a workhorse at Central Connecticut State, ranking third in the Northeast Conference in innings pitched (89 2/3) and strikeouts (93), while finishing sixth in ERA (4.42). He tied for the conference lead with 10 wins on the year with LIU's Garrett Yawn, and led the entire country with six complete games.

The Southington, Connecticut, native racked up the hardware after his strong season, earning All-NEC First Team honors and NEC All-Tournament Team honors. He was also named an NEC Prime Performer four times and earned a spot on the College Baseball Hall of Fame Pitcher of the Year Watchlist in April.

The Blue Devils had a great season in their own right, winning the NEC Tournament and making the NCAA Tournament for the ninth time. Borghese got the start in the NEC Championship against LIU, pitching 7 1/3 innings with nine hits and five runs allowed, while striking out four batters and walking one. He was given a no-decision, but Central Connecticut State won in 12 innings.

In the NCAA Tournament, Borghese took the mound in the Blue Devils' second and final game in the Auburn Regional against North Carolina State, allowing four earned runs on six hits, with four strikeouts and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. The team eventually lost 12-0 to end the season.

Borghese was an extremely efficient pitcher in New Britain, thanks to his ability to pepper the strike zone. He walked just 25 batters on the year and had a first-pitch strike rate of 75.4 percent.

He throws a four-seam fastball (88-92 miles per hour), slider (79-81 miles per hour), changeup (82-84 miles per hour), cutter (84-85 miles per hour), and a curveball (79-81 miles per hour).