Rutgers Baseball adds FDU Transfer LHP Jordan Savinon

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounds left-handed pitcher hails from Staten Island and played at Moore Catholic High School before enrolling at Longwood University as a Class of 2022 recruit, transferred to Felician University ahead of the 2023 season and transferred again to FDU prior to the 2025 season.

Rutgers Football has added its second addition via the Transfer Portal this offseason, as Fairleigh Dickinson University transfer left-handed pitcher Jordan Savinon has announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights today.

The New York native redshirted in his first year at Longwood, but then would go on to pitch in 28 games (10 starts) over the next two seasons with Felician, while posting a 4-1 win / loss record and a posted an ERA of 4.97 in 76.3 innings pitched

After two seasons with Felician, Savinon would enter the Transfer Portal and end up joining FDU, where he pitched in 18 games and started 10 of them. During his lone year with the Knights, Savinon posted a 3-4 win / loss record along with a 5.19 ERA in 60.2 innings pitched

Savinon joins the Scarlet Knights with one year of eligibility remaining.