Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

BTN College Football Analyst Jake Butt on Rutgers: "I've been heavy on the Rutgers train today, I feel it’s justified. They’re a dark horse team to keep an eye on this season."

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on Kyle Monangai: "I think what Kyle does best is he has an incredible patience to view, to watch, to wait. But when he makes the decision to go, he is a violent runner. He's violent the way he plays. He's violent with his feet with his legs. He doesn't stop. The one thing that I love is to watch him run. I would say 98% of the time he's falling forward. He's falling in the right direction. That's a little bit of who our identity of our football team is. We're going to get knocked down, but let's make sure we're falling in the right direction and we get up quickly and get back at it."

Greg Schiano on the 2024 wide receiver corps: "I think our wide receiver corps will be markedly better then it was a year ago. I think it’s more personnel, I think there’s things that personnel will allow us to do. I think that’s one of the things that makes Kirk very special, he doesn’t try to do things when we don’t have the people do it with. But when we do have them, he knows exactly what to do."

Kyle Monangai on the running back room this season: “We’ve come a long way, I’m really proud of the strides that the position group has made as a unit. Just some other guys, you mentioned Sam Brown and I think he’s going to have a great year. Jashon Benjamin, you just saw a little peek of what he can do last year after he got a few carries, he’s made some great strides this offseason. My other guys that are young, Antwan Raymond just came in from Canada and he skipped his senior year. I think he will help us win some games this year with just the way he works. He’s young, but the way he works is parallel to none, he’s a 17 year old kid and he already understands what it takes to be a college athlete and I commend him for that. Some other guys such as Gabe Winowich and Edd Guerrier are finding their way. Just as a unit we hold each other accountable and come in to compete and with the rise in competition it just makes us better day in and day out.”

Mohamed Toure on the culture of Rutgers Football: "It’s definitely different from the past. I feel like the leadership on the team has taken a step in the right direction. This is a player led team, we control things, we run things, we say how things go and that’s how we want it to be. We will go as far as we take ourselves, but it’s definitely different from the past.”