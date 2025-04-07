Rutgers Basketball lands George Washington transfer forward Darren Buchanan

This past season he averaged 10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 45.5 percent shooting from the floor (17.5 percent from the three-point line, 66.3 percent from the free throw line), but was one of the top newcomers in the Atlantic 10 as a redshirt freshman.

The Scarlet Knights landed their first target in former George Washington forward Darren Buchanan Jr , he announced on social media. The incoming redshirt junior will have two years of eligibility remaining after two seasons with the Revolutionaries, along with a prior redshirt season at Virginia Tech.

Originally from Washington, D.C., Buchanan earned an offer from Rutgers, but eventually signed with Virginia Tech in March of 2022 after being rated as a three-star small forward out of Jackson-Reed High School. After redshirting his freshman year, he opted to enter the transfer portal and landed at George Washington.

Buchanan burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman, earning Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week honors four times and being named to the A-10 All-Rookie team at the end of the season. In 21 games, he averaged 15.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in 30.8 minutes.

He had the best game of his career in a wild 119-113 3OT win over Fordham in January of 2024, scoring a career-high 38 points on 15-for-30 shooting from the floor. He scored double-digit points in all but four games as a redshirt freshman.

The 6-foot-7 forward's numbers took a bit of a dip in his second season with the Revolutionaries, with his minutes, points, rebounds, assists, and steals all falling. Buchanan dealt with an ankle injury in January, and he struggled to maintain his scoring consistency from then on. He reached double-digit points in just five games after the New Year.

Buchanan becomes the ninth scholarship player for the 2025-26 season, leaving six open.