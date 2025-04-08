Rutgers Women's Basketball lands UNCG transfer forward Yacine N'Diaye

Originally a native of Pout, Senegal, N'Diaye averaged 2.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game, with a jump in playing time and statistics as a sophomore.

The Scarlet Knights landed a commitment from former UNC-Greensboro forward Yacine N'Diaye , according to reports. N'Diaye will have two years of eligibility remaining after spending her first two years with the Spartans.

N'Diaye joined the Spartans after playing her high school basketball for Life Christian Academy in Florida. As a freshman, she averaged four minutes per game in ten games, scoring six points and grabbing nine rebounds.

The 6-foot-4 forward played in 27 of the Spartans' 32 games as a sophomore, on a team that won the Southern Conference at 25-7 and made the NCAA Tournament. She averaged three points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game in 10.4 minutes per game.

As a 16 seed, UNC-Greensboro fell to top-seeded and fellow Big Ten team USC 71-25 in the first round. N'Diaye played 19 minutes off the bench, and recorded four points, seven rebounds, and three blocks. Against then-No. 14 North Carolina in December, she scored seven points with six rebounds and a steal in 21 minutes. N'Diaye scored a career-high nine points in a win over Wofford in February, and grabbed a career-high eight rebounds against Chattanooga in a January win.

Rutgers saw the need to add more frontcourt depth after the departures of Chyna Cornwell and Destiny Adams, with reserve junior Janae Walker and incoming freshman PreciousGem Wheeler serving as the main two options at forward.

While N'Diaye did not play many minutes or record many counting stats as a Spartan, she did show some rim protection abilities when she was on the floor. She recorded a 7.6 percent block rate, leading the team and ranking third in the Southern Conference among players who played at least 20% of their team's minutes. Her 26.4 percent defensive rebounding rate led the Spartans and the Southern Conference among the same set of players.

Walker, N'Diaye, and Wheeler will likely all compete for the starting big spot, though it remains to be seen how the starting lineup shakes out without Adams or Cornwell. N’Diaye is also the second incoming transfer to have played in the NCAA Tournament, with Faith Blackstone also having done so with Stephen F. Austin. Boston College transfer guard Kaylah Ivey played in the WBIT with the Eagles.

The roster currently sits at ten players, with five open spots remaining. In head coach Coquese Washington's three seasons at the helm, the Scarlet Knights have rostered 12, 11, and eight players respectively.