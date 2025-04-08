Rutgers Women's Basketball guard Mya Petticord to enter the transfer portal

She was ranked as a four-star recruit (No. 81 nationally) coming out of Arbor Prep in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Guard Mya Petticord announced she will enter the transfer portal for her final season of eligibility. Petticord spent two seasons as a Scarlet Knight after transferring in from Texas A&M following her freshman year. She is the third guard to leave via the portal, joining Kiyomi McMiller and Lisa Thompson.

The Detroit native started 25 of her 54 games on the Banks, averaging 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

Petticord's 2023-24 season was the more productive of her two as a Scarlet Knight, though she only played in 21 games due to multiple injuries. She missed time in both seasons but fought through injuries to become one of Rutgers' top perimeter shooters.

She ranked fourth on the team in scoring and assists in 2024-25 while hitting the second-most three-pointers. Her 82.1% mark from the free-throw line ranked third on the Scarlet Knights.

While not a consistent top option in two seasons, Petticord showed flashes of her ceiling, particularly as a sophomore. She scored a game-high 17 points in her debut against Monmouth, and later played a big role in both of Rutgers' Big Ten wins in the 2023-24 season at Nebraska and against Minnesota.

On the road against the Cornhuskers, Petticord battled through an ankle injury to play 22 minutes and hit a layup with 1:22 remaining that ultimately served as the difference in Rutgers' 71-70 road victory, snapping an 11-game losing streak.

Ten days later, the Scarlet Knights took down Minnesota at home largely thanks to the fourth-quarter efforts of Petticord and Destiny Adams. Petticord finished with a career and game-high 25 points in all 40 minutes, including 17 of the Scarlet Knights' 29 fourth-quarter points on 4-for-5 shooting from the floor, 3-for-3 from the three-point line, and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. She a multiple run of 11 straight Rutgers points in the quarter, then later made all six free throws in the final minute to help the Scarlet Knights ice the game.

As a junior, Petticord played more consistently and stayed mostly healthy but was the first guard off the bench in most games, starting only six games. She stepped up in Kiyomi McMiller's absence over the last month of the season, stepping up as a second option and perimeter threat.

She battled back from another ankle injury suffered against Indiana, playing 36 minutes and scoring 17 points in a win over Purdue. The junior scored in double figures six times, including the last three games of the season.

She played some of her best basketball in the postseason as well, serving as the sixth man in the Scarlet Knights' six-player rotation in the WNIT. She scored a season-high 18 points on a career-high six three-pointers in the Super 16 win over the College of Charleston, and scored nine points in the previous win over Army in the second round.

Petticord's likely landing spot is up in the air, as she has shown an ability to be a Big Ten lead guard but has not been able to put it all together, meaning she could go also go to a lower level, potentially closer to her home in Michigan.

The transfer portal will remain open until April 22nd.