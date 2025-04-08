2026 Indiana ATH Jett Goldsberry locks in Rutgers Football Official Visit

Rutgers Football has already locked in 20+ recruits on Official Visits for this upcoming May and June, with another prospect locking in their trip to Piscataway recently in Class of 2026 athlete Jett Goldsberry from Indiana.

The 6-foot, 195-pounds prospect is listed as an athlete, but is projected to be a defensive back at the next level and spoke with The Knight Report about his interest in the Scarlet Knights and upcoming visit.