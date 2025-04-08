Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 8, 2025
2026 Indiana ATH Jett Goldsberry locks in Rutgers Football Official Visit
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football has already locked in 20+ recruits on Official Visits for this upcoming May and June, with another prospect locking in their trip to Piscataway recently in Class of 2026 athlete Jett Goldsberry from Indiana.

The 6-foot, 195-pounds prospect is listed as an athlete, but is projected to be a defensive back at the next level and spoke with The Knight Report about his interest in the Scarlet Knights and upcoming visit.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement