Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

'24 RB Jason Patterson (Sneads - FL): The Florida native recently released his top five list featuring Boston College, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Rutgers and Vanderbilt with a decision set to take place on August 1st. As of right now TKR has submitted a FutureCast in favor of UK as the Wildcats sound like the team to beat here. Sounds like Rutgers will likely stay at one running back in this class with Gabriel Winowich, pending a late bloomer type of situation.