Published Mar 28, 2025
TKR POD: Rutgers Football First Practice + JWill and Kiyomi to the Portal!
Mike Broadbent & Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike and Alec break down Jeremiah Williams (2:00) and Kiyomi McMiller (7:00) departing Rutgers basketball programs before discussing everything Steve Pikiell said in his media scrum this week (12:00). They close by discussing everything Greg Schiano and Athan Kaliakmanis had to say following the first spring practice for Rutgers football (21:00).

--------------------------------------------------------------

