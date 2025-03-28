TKR POD: Rutgers Football First Practice + JWill and Kiyomi to the Portal!

Mike and Alec break down Jeremiah Williams (2:00) and Kiyomi McMiller (7:00) departing Rutgers basketball programs before discussing everything Steve Pikiell said in his media scrum this week (12:00). They close by discussing everything Greg Schiano and Athan Kaliakmanis had to say following the first spring practice for Rutgers football (21:00).
