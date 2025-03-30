Softball Drops Two Against Oregon in Run-Shortened Games

It was a weekend that the Scarlet Knights would like to put behind them as quickly as possible.

The sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks rolled into Piscataway and demonstrated why they are one of the powerhouse programs in the nation. Both meetings of the two-game series this weekend were run-shortened affairs, as the Ducks dominated the young Scarlet Knights lineup.

Game 1: Friday’s game saw the Ducks storm into Piscataway with their Big Ten conference-leading team ERA, as well as being the conference leader in stolen bases. With two players in their starting lineup batting over .400, the Scarlet Knights’ pitching staff would be facing a formidable task.

Rutgers could only collect three hits in the game, while the Ducks tied a program record with 19 of their own. The Ducks utilized two home runs, one a three-run blast by Stefini Ma’ake and a grand slam by Braiesey Rosa to bury the Knights on their way to a 20-1 run-shortened victory.

The lone bright spot for RU was the RBI double by freshman Jayla Fuller that drove home Allison Amadio to break up the shutout. For the Ducks, starting hurler Lyndsey Grein picked up her seventeenth win of the season. Freshman Kelsey Hoekstra, now 5-9 on the season, took the loss for Rutgers.