Rutgers Football Lands 2026 Florida DB Recruit Sebastian Cruz

Rutgers Football added another member to its 2026 class with safety Sebastian Cruz announcing his commitment to the program.

Cruz received an offer from the Scarlet Knights on Feb. 27 and made official visits on May 30 and June 1. He also had interest from 16 total schools, including SMU and Iowa State, and received 14 offers.

The Fleming Island, Florida native recorded 75 solo tackles last season as a safety, along with 39 assisted tackles in 12 games. He also tallied 15 carries for 52 yards and three touchdowns as a running back.

Cruz has experience on special teams as he recorded 18 kickoff returns for 446 yards and 10 punt returns for 145 yards.

Stay tuned to TKR for more details on his commitment