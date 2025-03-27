Rutgers defeats Charleston in WNIT Super 16 behind Adams' triple-double

Taryn Barbot was one of three Cougars in double-figures, finishing with 33 points on 9-for-20 shooting from the floor, with five made three-pointers. Jazmyn Stone scored 12 points and Taylor Barbot scored 11 points.

Current assistant coach and former Rutgers point guard Tasha Pointer recorded four triple-doubles in her senior season in 2000-01, all in Big East play.

Adams (18 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists) recorded the seventh triple-double in program history and was the fourth player to do so. It was the first since Arella Guirantes' triple-double on December 23rd, 2020, against Manhattan (17 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists). It was also the sixth triple-double in WNIT history, the first since Toledo's Brenae Harris did so against Wright State in 2015.

After a hotly contested first half in which Rutgers led the Cougars (25-7, 14-4 Colonial) 38-36 after 20 minutes, the Scarlet Knights outscored Charleston 51-31.

The Scarlet Knights (13-19, 3-15 Big Ten) used a red-hot offensive second half and a triple-double from star forward Destiny Adams to defeat the College of Charleston 89-67 in the WNIT Super 16.

"I give it all to [my teammates]," Adams said after the win. "I wouldn't have gotten it if they weren't being them."

Five of those teammates - in addition to Adams - scored in double-figures as Rutgers advanced to the Great 8. JoJo Lacey led the team with 19 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double of her own, with Chyna Cornwell also doing so with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Mya Petticord scored 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the three-point line.

Both teams played close in the first half, with the lead changing seven times. Six Scarlet Knights found the scoring column, as a late three from Petticord put them ahead.

The second quarter saw much of the same back-and-forth action, with Charleston drawing close but only taking a one-point lead one time.

While the offensive fireworks led the way for a strong second half, it also was helped by a defensive effort that saw the Cougars shoot 4-for-10 from the three-point line, after shooting 6-for-16 in the first half.

Head coach Coquese Washington's halftime message for the defense was simple.

"Guard somebody!" she matter-of-factly. "That was it. Guard somebody. We ratcheted up our intensity, our determination on the defensive end, and they weren't able to get as many clean looks. They're a good team, if they get clean looks they'll knock them down, so we did a better job of contesting and being in their space."

Rutgers found its form in the third quarter, outscoring Charleston 24-13 with a 9-for-17 mark from the floor and three three-pointers. Adams scored seven points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished four assists in the third quarter alone as the Scarlet Knights took a double-digit lead for the first time midway through the frame and never looked back.

After Rutgers got ahead by as many as 17 points late in the third quarter, the two teams traded baskets for the remainder of the game with the Scarlet Knights in clear control.

Another catalyst for the win was winning the battle at the rim, as Rutgers outrebounded the Cougars 48-34, and outscored them in the paint 38-20. Cornwell's return from a high-ankle sprain suffered on Senior Day against Penn State has helped the Scarlet Knights rebound at their usual form.

"It took her a few weeks to rebound from that," Washington said. "The time off really helped, between Senior Night and our first [WNIT] game against Army. All that time she was able to get rehabbed and get her confidence back, get her strength back. It's huge that we had that time off, and we got a full strength Chyna."

After securing her triple-double, Adams walked off the floor to a standing ovation with under two minutes to play and a win in hand.

"It felt great," she said. "Especially it was my first triple-double, but I think just knowing that I have the support from the whole Rutgers community, the fans, knowing my family was out there, I don't ever get used to it."