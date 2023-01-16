In a classic case of back to back victories, Rutgers has received a commitment from a five star recruit in Class of 2024 Ace Bailey.

Bailey's Sunday night commitment took place after the Scarlet Knights' wild, 68-64 overtime win over Ohio State. On January 1, Bailey announced that he had whittled a long list of potential suitors down to 12.

He wound up choosing Rutgers over Auburn, Texas, Memphis, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kansas, West Virginia, Arkansas, Oregon, Georgia and Kentucky.

The McEachern (GA) HS forward is a long and freaky athletic talent.