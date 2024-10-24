Updated Rutgers Football player ratings in CFB 25 -- Oct. 24th Edition

The NCAA Football video game is back for the first time in 11 years as the game stopped production in July 2013 as the NCAA announced that they would not renew their licensing deal with EA Sports because of a legal dispute with players regarding their likeness in the games.

Now the game has finally made its return this week and for the first time thanks to the name, image and likeness and it features just about the entire Scarlet Knights.

Earlier today, EA Sports decided to update the rankings and we here at The Knight Report have decided to do put together a list of every current Scarlet Knight along with their updated ratings.