Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Oct 24, 2024
Updated Rutgers Football player ratings in CFB 25 -- Oct. 24th Edition
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

The NCAA Football video game is back for the first time in 11 years as the game stopped production in July 2013 as the NCAA announced that they would not renew their licensing deal with EA Sports because of a legal dispute with players regarding their likeness in the games.

Now the game has finally made its return this week and for the first time thanks to the name, image and likeness and it features just about the entire Scarlet Knights.

Earlier today, EA Sports decided to update the rankings and we here at The Knight Report have decided to do put together a list of every current Scarlet Knight along with their updated ratings.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

QUARTERBACKS....

QUARTERBACK
BOLD = NEW RATING
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

Athan Kaliakmanis

78

76

Ajani Sheppard

73

73

AJ Surace

73

73

RUNNING BACK
**Still no Antwan Raymond in the game
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

Kyle Monangai

91

91

Samuel Brown V

79

79

Jashon Benjamin

74

74

Gabriel Winowich

69

69

Edd Guerrier

65

65

WIDE RECEIVER
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

Dymere Miller

83

82

Chris Long

77

71

Ian Strong

76

71

Christian Dremel

76

82

Nasiem Brantley

74

74

Famah Toure

69

69

Davoun Fuse

68

68

Dylan Braithwaite

65

65

Benjamin Black

63

63

KJ Duff

60

60

TIGHT ENDS
BOLD = NEW RATING
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

Kenny Fletcher

78

76

Victor Konopka

74

74

Mike Higgins

69

69

Logan Blake

68

68

Matthew Ogunniyi

67

67

Monte Keener

66

66

OFFENSIVE LINE
BOLD = NEW RATING
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

Hollin Pierce

90

88

Gus Zilinskas

86

86

Bryan Felter

78

75

Reggie Sutton

77

77

Kwabena Asamoah

78

75

Tyler Needham

75

75

Shedrick Rhodes J.r

75

75

Taj White

73

73

Dominic Rivera

70

70

Terrence Salami

70

70

John Stone

70

70

Dantae Chin

70

70

Emir Stinette

70

70

Raynor Andrews

67

67

Kenny Jones

66

66

Carter Kadow

66

66

DEFENSIVE ENDS
BOLD = NEW RATING
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

Aaron Lewis

87

87

Wesley Bailey

78

78

Jordan Thompson

75

74

DJ Allen

74

74

Jordan Walker

74

N/A

Elijah King

68

68

DEFENSIVE TACKLES
BOLD = NEW RATING
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

Kyonte Hamilton

79

77

Malcolm Ray

78

78

Keshon Griffin

73

73

Jasire Peterson

71

71

Troy Rainey

70

70

LINEBACKERS
BOLD = NEW RATING
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

Mohamed Toure

87

87

Tyreem Powell

83

83

Dariel Djabome

80

73

Moses Walker

76

77

Abram Wright

72

72

Jamier Wright-Collins

71

71

Sam Pilof

67

67

Montele Johnson

67

67

Noah Shaw

66

66

CORNERBACKS
BOLD = NEW RATING
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

Robert Longerbeam

82

82

Eric Rogers

82

78

Bo Mascoe

77

74

Al-Shadee Salaam

75

N/A

Zilan Williams

72

72

Kevin Levy

70

70

Antonio White Jr.

67

67

Isaiah Crumpler

65

65

SAFETIES
BOLD = NEW RATING
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

Shaquan Loyal

83

83

Flip Dixon

81

82

Desmond Igbinsoun

77

77

Joe Lusardi

75

75

Thomas Amankwaa

74

74

Kaj Sanders

72

72

Noah Shaw

67

N/A

Dahkari Gilley

66

66

SPECIALISTS....

SPECIALISTS
BOLD = NEW RATING
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

K Jai Patel

74

74

P Jakob Anderson

71

N/A

LS/TE Austin Riggs

55

N/A

H/TE Michael O'Connor

53

N/A

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement