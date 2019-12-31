SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

On Monday afternoon, The Knight Report confirmed that Rutgers Football wide receiver Eddie Lewis has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.

Lewis originally committed and signed with Rutgers out of high school as a member of the 2017 recruiting class, but wasn’t able to qualify, so he spent a year at prep school. After a year at Milford Prep School, Lewis ended up joining the Rutgers Football program one year later as a member of the 2018 recruiting class.

During his two seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Lewis appeared in 16 total games (4 starts), managing 30 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown.

This past season Lewis appeared in four games, before requesting to redshirt the rest of the year to save his eligibility. He will now have three years to play three elsewhere.



The New Jersey native is now the ninth scholarship prospect to enter the portal this year for the Scarlet Knights joining Elijah Barnwell, Raheem Blackshear, Daevon Robinson, Jalen Jordan, Sam Howson, Malachi Burby, Malik Dixon and Zihir Lacewell.

Stay tuned for more on Lewis and other Rutgers Football news right here on The Knight Report!