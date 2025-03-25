Rutgers Basketball Big Man Lathan Sommerville Enters Transfer Portal

The 6-foot-10, 260-pound forward is the second scholarship Scarlet Knight to enter his name in the portal since the conclusion of their season a few weeks back, joining guard Jordan Derkack who entered earlier on Tuesday. Sommerville will enter the portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag, according to his agency.

Lathan Sommerville plans to enter the Transfer Portal on Tuesday with the intent to finish his career elsewhere after one season on the Banks.

Sommerville originally committed and signed with Rutgers out of high school as a member of the 2024 recruiting class from Richwoods High School and chose Rutgers in the end over 15 other offers from programs such as Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Gonzaga, Missouri, Ohio State, Penn State, Seton Hall, SMU, Vilanova, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Xavier and others.

He ranked 109th nationally in the 2024 Rivals150, 15th in the state of Illinois.

During his lone season as a Scarlet Knight, Sommerville appeared in 65 total games (31 starts), where he averaged 8.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

With Sommerville's departure, the Scarlet Knights are down to eight scholarship players for the 2025-26 season. You can see the full Rutgers Basketball scholarship chart right here.

Stay tuned for more on Sommerville and other Rutgers Basketball news right here on The Knight Report!