Rutgers Basketball Guard Jordan Derkack Set To Enter Transfer Portal

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound shooting guard is the first reported Scarlet Knight that will enter his name in the portal since the conclusion of their season a few weeks back.

Rutgers Basketball guard Jordan Derkack plans to enter the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his career elsewhere, The Knight Report has confirmed.

Derkack is a Colonia, New Jersey native, but played his high school ball at Spire Academy out in Ohio before committing to Merrimack out of high school as a member of the 2022 class. During his two seasons at Merrimack, Derkack made quite the name for himself as he won the 2023-24 NEC Player Of The Year and Defensive Player Of The Year awards after averaging 17.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.9 apg and 2.1 spg as a sophomore.

Following two seasons with Merrimack, Derkack entered the Transfer Portal and committed to the Scarlet Knights, marking a return to home with a chance to play for his home state school. In his lone year with Rutgers, Derkack appeared in 31 games (10 starts) and averaged 5.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.5 apg and 0.7 spg as a junior.

With Derkack's departure, the Scarlet Knights are down to 10 scholarship players for the 2025-26 season. You can see the full Rutgers Basketball scholarship chart right here.

