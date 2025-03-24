Advertisement
TKR POD: Hoops Portal Opens + Rutgers Spring Football Opening Presser Recap
Richie O'Leary, Mike Broadbent & Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec discuss the opening of the basketball Transfer Portal window and highlight some names Rutgers has shown interest in so far (1:30). They then break down everything Greg Schiano had to say in his spring football opening presser today (19:30).

