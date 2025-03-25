Advertisement
TKR POD: Sommerville + Derkack In Portal, Where Does Rutgers Go From Here?
Richie O'Leary, Mike Broadbent & Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec break down Jordan Derkack (1:30) and Lathan Sommerville (10:30) departing the Rutgers Basketball program for the Transfer Portal. They also discuss some potential portal targets (20:00) and Rutgers Wrestling portal entries.

