TKR POD: Sommerville + Derkack In Portal, Where Does Rutgers Go From Here?

Mike, Richie and Alec break down Jordan Derkack (1:30) and Lathan Sommerville (10:30) departing the Rutgers Basketball program for the Transfer Portal. They also discuss some potential portal targets (20:00) and Rutgers Wrestling portal entries.
