On Monday afternoon, The Knight Report confirmed that Rutgers Football defensive lineman Devin Baldwin has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.

Baldwin originally committed to Western Michigan back in June 2019, but Rutgers Football was able to flip him in early December. In the end he chose the Scarlet Knights over six other offers from the likes of Akron, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Virginia, Wake Forest and Western Michigan.

During his lone season as a Scarlet Knight, Baldwin appeared in only two games preserving his redshirt, meaning that he has four years of eligibility remaining.

Stay tuned for more on Baldwin and other Rutgers Football news right here on The Knight Report!