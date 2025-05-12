Three Takeaways from Rutgers Baseball's Series Versus Penn State

Here are three takeaways from the Rutgers versus Penn State series.

Rutgers Baseball saw some more struggles again this weekend, as the Scarlet Knights were bested by Penn State in two of the three games for the weekend series.

THE PITCHING STAFF CONTINUES TO STRUGGLE....

The Scarlet Knights struggled on the mound again this weekend, allowing 27 total runs throughout the three game series.

In the series opener, freshman right-handed pitcher Landon Mack battled on the mound, and in the end, he didn’t cost the Scarlet Knights the game. It was relief pitcher Quinn Berglin who struggled the most, specifically with his control as he picked up his fourth loss of the season after allowing four hits and walking three batters.

In the second game of the series, redshirt freshman Justin Shadek got hit hard by Penn State’s offense. In the series finale, Rutgers control struggles showed up yet again as they walked 11 batters, but the good news for them was that the offense woke up and earned them the win.

TREVOR COHEN CONTINUE TO RAKE....

Junior outfielder Trevor Cohen has been one of the best contact hitters in the Big Ten Conference this season. The left-hander ranks near the top of the Big Ten Conference in offense and had another productive weekend.

In the Penn State series, Cohen went 6-for-13 (.462 batting average) with three doubles, three walks, one RBI, and four runs scored. He also swiped two bags against the Nittany Lions.

Cohen leads in the Big Ten Conference in hits and is currently tied for third in batting average with Maryland’s Chris Hacopian. He also ranks in the Top 10 in doubles, stolen bases, and fewest strikeouts.

DOES RUTGERS EARN A SLOT IN THE BIG TEN TOURNAMENT?

After a series loss versus Penn State, Rutgers is still in the mix to qualify for the Big Ten Tournament, posting a 13-14 conference record.

In the Big Ten Tournament, only the top 12 teams are invited, and the rest of the conference is done playing baseball. The Scarlet Knights sit at No. 10 overall with the same conference record as Nebraska.

This upcoming series for the Scarlet Knights will be a big one, as they will be on the road taking on the Maryland Terrapins, who currently boast a 11-16 conference record. If Rutgers wins their road series, it could clinch a spot in the Big Ten Tournament.

Illinois, Michigan State, and Northwestern are right behind Rutgers by one game.