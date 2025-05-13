2025 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey Edition

The NBA held their annual draft lottery on Tuesday night and now every team knows their spot in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft. Now those teams will shift their focus to the NBA Combine and that's where Rutgers Basketball players Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey will look to impress scouts enough to take them with one of the top picks. If / when both Harper and Bailey get selected, one of them will become the first Scarlet Knight to be taken in the NBA Draft since 2010 when Hamady N'diaye was picked in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 56th overall pick. Along with that, the duo of Harper and Bailey will likely mark the first time that Rutgers Basketball had two players selected in the same draft since John Battle and Chris Remly were selected in the 1985 NBA Draft.

Earlier this week, both Harper and Bailey measured in at the NBA Combine and you can see those numbers below. Harper measured in at 6-foot-4 1/2" (barefoot) and 213.2-pounds. He also posted a 6-foot-10 1/2" wingspan, and a 8-foot-6 standing reach. On the flip side, Bailey measure in at 6-foot-7 1/2" (barefoot) and 202.8-pounds. He also posted a 7-foot 1/2" wingspan, and a 8-foot-11 standing reach.

With all that being said, here’s a look at where Bailey and Harper are projected to land in the latest NBA Mock Drafts.

CBS Sports — Kyle Boone

Harper Projection: No. 2 overall (first round), San Antonio Spurs What Boone wrote: “Victor Wembanyama finds a new running mate in Dylan Harper, the draft's second-best prospect, who projects as a lead guard who can play on and off the ball.” Bailey Projection: No. 3 overall (first round), Philadelphia 76ers What Boone wrote: “Philadelphia moving into the top three was among the big lottery night surprises. The 76ers can grab one of the big three in this class -- here I have them taking Ace Bailey -- adding a dynamic scoring wing to a core that includes Jared McCain and Tyrese Maxey." Full mock draft here

For The Win — Bryan Kalbrosky

Harper Projection: No. 2 overall (first round), San Antonio Spurs What Kalbrosky wrote: “Even though we have long known Flagg would go No. 1 overall, Rutgers freshman Dylan Harper began to separate himself as the second-best prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft. When we spoke with Harper earlier in the year, he described how he developed his fantastic ability to become such a dynamic scorer at the rim. Harper should bring that skill set with him to the pros after earning Big Ten All-Freshman honors. If his jumper continues to develop, Harper is the type of player you can build your offense around. Even if it doesn’t, he still offers good size as a big guard who has cut some weight since last year.” Bailey Projection: No. 4 overall (first round), Charlotte Hornets What Kalbrosky wrote: “It is easy to imagine why a front office may fall in love with Rutgers freshman Ace Bailey, who hits difficult shots. While his box plus-minus was lower than one would typically see from a top-5 pick and he is perhaps overly reliant on the midrange shot, the upside of his development is a worthy gamble to land the Big Ten All-Freshman forward. While his height was lower than some expected at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, his 7-foot wingspan is compelling." Full mock draft here

ESPN — Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo

Harper Projection: No. 2 overall (first round), San Antonio Spurs What Givony wrote: “Harper did his best to keep the No. 1 pick conversation interesting for parts of the season with his skill level, shot creation and scoring prowess. He also can get to where he wants on the floor while demonstrating strong passing ability. The physical nature of the NBA playoffs has emphasized why a sturdy playmaker of Harper's type can be so valuable, with his ability to finish through contact and draw fouls a major part of his appeal, along with the way he fills up the box score with an excellent feel for the game." Bailey Projection: No. 3 overall (first round), Philadelphia 76ers What Woo wrote: “Bailey has been more polarizing for scouts than a typical top-five pick, displaying flashes of scoring upside at Rutgers while still at an early stage of his development in other key areas. Lottery teams are eager to get a feel for him in the predraft process, including interviews, to understand how far away he is from contributing positively on an NBA floor. Wings with Bailey's combination of size, physical skill and shooting prowess are rare. That coveted archetype has kept his stock largely steady despite his inconsistencies as a decision-maker, ball handler and defender. Some teams are concerned with the risk attached in those areas, but his scoring talent has tantalizing appeal for front offices in search of star power." Full mock draft here

SB Nation — Ricky O’Donnell

Harper Projection: No. 2 overall (first round), San Antonio Spurs What O’Donnell wrote: “Harper emerged as the front-runner for the No. 2 overall player in this class early in his freshman season, and maintained that status despite Rutgers finishing under .500 with two projected top-five picks. Harper’s combination of downhill scoring, pull-up shooting potential, and live dribble passing as a sturdy 6’6 guard offers an archetype every NBA team covets. Harper has a special ability to split double-teams and get to the rim as a driver. He converted 70 percent of his rim opportunities even without the nuclear athleticism of guards like John Wall and Russell Westbrook. He scans as more of a scorer than a playmaker at first blush, but he’s still a willing passer who was let down by his teammates on plenty of potential assists. The nice thing about Harper is that he can play either backcourt spot on both ends of the floor, showing an impressive ability to pressure the ball defensively with the size to give smaller guards problems. His shooting will be his swing skill after making only 33.3 percent of his threes and 75 percent of his free throws. If he shoots it well in the league, he’s going to be a highly valuable as a big guard who create for himself and others and play on or off the ball.” Bailey Projection: No. 7 overall (first round), New Orleans Pelicans What O’Donnell wrote: “It’s easy to believe Bailey is chock full of long-term upside as an athletic 6’9 forward (okay, he measured 6’7.5 barefoot) with a 7-foot wingspan who flashed some wild shot-making ability throughout his freshman year at Rutgers. When Bailey is hot, he can takeover a game as a scorer with a pure jumper very few players can effectively contest. He’s also a skilled mid-range scorer who made 46 percent of his non-rim two-pointers with 73 percent of those looks being self-created. He has the athletic tools to recover defensively, showing solid supplemental rim protection skills and defensive rebounding potential. Bailey is so talented that he can usually get a decent look at the rim, but that doesn’t mean he should always take it. He was an inefficient scorer at Rutgers with 53 percent true shooting. His handle is so shaky that he can’t always leverage his physical tools near the basket, and to this point he struggles badly with his passing vision. It’s hard to envision Bailey as a star when his handle and playmaking remain this much of a work in progress, but he should still have a high floor with his size, explosiveness, and shooting if he learns to slow down and consistently make smarter reads." Full mock draft here

Sporting News — Gilbert McGregor

Harper Projection: No. 2 overall (first round), San Antonio Spurs What McGregor wrote: "Harper is the best guard in this class and the clear-cut second-best player available. In an era where big guards are in, Harper is set to thrive. Team success came at a premium in Piscataway, N.J. last year, but Harper’s got an amazing feel for the game and an ability to create for himself and others. The NBA DNA from his dad, Ron, helps, too. Keep an eye on if this pick is actually going to be made for the Spurs." Bailey Projection: No. 3 overall (first round), Philadelphia 76ers What McGregor wrote: "Philadelphia got some lottery luck and now hopes to parlay that into injury luck in 2025-26. When healthy, the 76ers are playoff-ready and can go for the best talent here. Bailey is certainly not lacking for talent. At 6-8, Bailey has guard skills and the ability to knock down tough shots consistently. There are concerns about his shot selection at times, but that can be corrected in the right situation. He also has the physical tools to be a game-changer on defense." Full mock draft here

The Ringer — J. Kyle Mann

Harper Projection: No. 2 overall (first round), San Antonio Spurs What Mann wrote: “Elite footwork in the paint is a huge plus for any position, but it’s a literal game changer for a guard in the playoffs. It means that their effectiveness around the basket isn’t dependent on balls-to-the-wall speed, and they can continue to generate quality possessions when the game slows way down and becomes a half-court battle. Harper has that kind of footwork, along with terrific positional size and an ability to guard multiple positions. He might not play with San Antonio’s first unit right away, given that the team just traded for De’Aaron Fox at the deadline, but his size will allow him to play next to any combination of Fox, Stephon Castle, or Devin Vassell. Ultimately, taking Harper is the smart asset play. Large lead handlers, with the upside to be an offensive hub, are pretty favorable square-one players for any team that might be looking to start over.” Bailey Projection: No. 3 overall (first round), Philadelphia 76ers What Mann wrote: “I’ve had Tre Johnson earmarked for Philly for a while because he could be a great plug-and-play fit, but Bailey does a lot of similar things (albeit not quite as efficiently in the movement shooting from 3), while also having more size and defensive upside. Bailey doesn’t have to become a superstar to make an impact in the NBA. His something-from-nothing shotmaking, even without taking a single dribble, will be a helpful option when possessions go south. And once some easy offense comes into his life after he trudged through possessions at Rutgers, it’s highly possible that his strengths will pop even more than they did in college. There will be more hands on the cook line in Philly to throw easy buckets his way, and lord knows he’s hungry for them. Add in some glimpses of big-time help defense, and it’s clear that he can fit into what the Sixers are doing in the short term as his more fantastic, long-term possibilities threaten to materialize." Full mock draft here

