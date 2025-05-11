2026 RB Jonathan Brown earns Rutgers Football Offer, In-Home Visit Next Up

TKR Pod reacts to Rutgers Football landing transfer OL Ryder Langsdale and the latest on a new quarterback recruit.
Rutgers Football sent out a new offer recently to 2026 South Carolina DB Jordyn Best and reacts to the news here.
Here's the latest on the 2025-26 Rutgers Basketball out of conference schedule.
Rutgers Football lands a commitment from Lafayette Transfer offensive lineman Ryder Langsdale.
Several college coaches took the trip to Princeton, New Jersey this week to see the Hun School's top prospects.
TKR Pod reacts to Rutgers Football landing transfer OL Ryder Langsdale and the latest on a new quarterback recruit.
Rutgers Football sent out a new offer recently to 2026 South Carolina DB Jordyn Best and reacts to the news here.
Here's the latest on the 2025-26 Rutgers Basketball out of conference schedule.