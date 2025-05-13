2026 Rutgers Football Recruiting Big Board: Offense Edition

Starting on the weekend of May 30th and going all the way through mid-June, Rutgers Football will be hosting several Class of 2026 high school prospects for their Official Visits.
With that being said, there's no better time than now to look at the updated Rutgers Football Recruiting Big Board and today we take a look at the offense.
QUARTERBACK (1)
As most of you know, the Scarlet Knights coaching staff previously thought that they locked up their quarterback position pretty early this recruiting cycle as they landed a commitment from Gavin Sidwar, but he ended up decommitting just a few months later and is now committed to Missouri.