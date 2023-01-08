The 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive tackle is joining the Scarlet Knights after spending two seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Rutgers Football has landed another transfer this offseason as former Mississippi defensive lineman Isaiah Iton has announced his intentions to play out his final season for the Scarlet Knights.

As a member of the class of 2021, Iton was a junior college defensive tackle who was ranked as a 5.8, four-star recruit and chose the Rebels over 21 others offers from schools such as Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Tennessee, Texas Tech and many others.

During his two years at Ole Miss, he appeared in 20 total games and racked up 24 total tackles (8 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and one pass deflection.

Iton has one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Scarlet Knights.