Tracking Rutgers Baseball in the Transfer Portal this offseason

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

It's been an active start to the offseason for Rutgers Baseball as they've already lost several players to the Transfer Portal and also added a few as well.

To keep you up to date with all of the portal movement, The Knight Report has decided to put together this article which you can use as a tracker to see which players left the program and which will be joining the Scarlet Knights.

PLAYERS WHO HAVE COMMITTED TO RUTGERS BASEBALL
POSITION /NAME YEARS LEFT FORMER PROGRAM STATS

OF Brennan Hyde

1

Nichols College (DII)

.401AVG | 9HRs | 55RBIs

RHP/INF Connor Grotyohann

2

University of Rhode Island

35IP | 7.71ERA | 1-5 W-L

.293AVG | 6HRs | 18RBIs

RHP Michael Timberlake

2

Montclair St (DIII)

51IP | 2.47ERA | 5-1 W-L

LHP Justin Herbstman

4

Virginia Tech

No Stats.
PLAYERS ENTERING / ENTERED THE PORTAL
POSITION NAME YEARS LEFT NEW SCHOOL

C/OF

Hugh Pinkney

2

TBD.

C

Jackson Natili

3

TBD.

INF

Isaiah Pinkney

2

TBD.

OF

Scotty Young

1

TBD.

RHP

Jake Marshall

1

TBD.

RHP

Ethan Bowen

2

TBD.

RHP

Andrew Goldan

3

TBD.

RHP

Christian Coppola

2

TBD.

LHP

Gunnar Plante

3

TBD.

