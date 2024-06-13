Tracking Rutgers Baseball in the Transfer Portal this offseason
It's been an active start to the offseason for Rutgers Baseball as they've already lost several players to the Transfer Portal and also added a few as well.
To keep you up to date with all of the portal movement, The Knight Report has decided to put together this article which you can use as a tracker to see which players left the program and which will be joining the Scarlet Knights.
|POSITION /NAME
|YEARS LEFT
|FORMER PROGRAM
|STATS
|
OF Brennan Hyde
|
1
|
Nichols College (DII)
|
.401AVG | 9HRs | 55RBIs
|
RHP/INF Connor Grotyohann
|
2
|
University of Rhode Island
|
35IP | 7.71ERA | 1-5 W-L
.293AVG | 6HRs | 18RBIs
|
RHP Michael Timberlake
|
2
|
Montclair St (DIII)
|
51IP | 2.47ERA | 5-1 W-L
|
LHP Justin Herbstman
|
4
|
Virginia Tech
|
No Stats.
|POSITION
|NAME
|YEARS LEFT
|NEW SCHOOL
|
C/OF
|
Hugh Pinkney
|
2
|
TBD.
|
C
|
Jackson Natili
|
3
|
TBD.
|
INF
|
Isaiah Pinkney
|
2
|
TBD.
|
OF
|
Scotty Young
|
1
|
TBD.
|
RHP
|
Jake Marshall
|
1
|
TBD.
|
RHP
|
Ethan Bowen
|
2
|
TBD.
|
RHP
|
Andrew Goldan
|
3
|
TBD.
|
RHP
|
Christian Coppola
|
2
|
TBD.
|
LHP
|
Gunnar Plante
|
3
|
TBD.
