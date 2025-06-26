TKR TV: Rutgers Basketball F Ace Bailey's NBA Draft Press Conference

https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2024/ace-bailey-282655 Former Rutgers Basketball Five-Star freshman Ace Bailey talked with many media members on Wednesday following the 2025 NBA Draft, where he went No. 5 overall to the Utah Jazz.

Q. What's your overall thoughts about getting selected by the Jazz?

ACE BAILEY: Just a blessing. The little kid in me is smiling hard right now, because I know the hard work, the sacrifice, the blood, the sweat, the tears not just for me but my family put into this. The little kid in me is just smiling at me right now, so I'm just blessed to be here.

Q. Had you had any idea they had any interest in you?

ACE BAILEY: No idea.

Q. You talked a lot about where you might end up and getting to get drafted along with Dylan No. 2. What is this moment like for you guys?

ACE BAILEY: I almost shed a tear when his name was called like it was mine. He's a brother to me. That's my day one. We're brothers. Blood don't make us brothers, but we're brothers.

Hearing his name getting called, the sweat and tears he done made for himself, so I know it's well deserved.

Q. There was a lot of speculation in the buildup in your draft process. You seemed pretty happy, to me, to be going to Utah. What do you say to people who don't believe that?

ACE BAILEY: I can control what I can control. They feel how they feel. But my team and me, me focusing on basketball and them doing what they're doing, so it happens.

Q. You were in Queens last night throwing out the first pitch at Citi Field. Did you want to be a pitching ace at any time? Any nerves? Did you do a little practice? I know you've been practicing for the draft.

ACE BAILEY: Yeah, I played baseball. I was a pitcher and shortstop, so I had a little skills in me. It was a ball, though. I could have thrown a better strike.

Q. Your family is here today. You guys are color coordinated. What has their support meant to you along this journey?

ACE BAILEY: All of it. Without their support, I probably wouldn't even be in this position right now, from them pushing me, from them making the sacrifices, like I said earlier. Just sacrifices, that was a big thing my mom made, from not going to work, traveling with me for AAU, all the little stuff she does, it plays into affecting the reason why I'm here.

Q. This is a Utah Jazz team with a ton of young talent, particularly at the guard spot. How do you feel like you're meshing with them and what's your outlook for this Jazz team?

ACE BAILEY: I feel like once I come in, it's going to be a lot of work. I feel like I'm a person that likes to work out a lot. I'm going to push my teammates to be the best they can be. I want to come in and be a leader as a young cat.

Q. You're going to Utah. What do you know about the state of Utah and what do you know about the history of Utah Jazz, Stockton, Malone? Anything you know about the Jazz?

ACE BAILEY: I don't know a lot, but I'm learning. I'm learning as I go. I know it gets cold and hot up there. I'm used to the cold because I've been in Jersey. I'm used to the heat because I'm from the South. I can get along with it.

Q. Now that the draft is over and you've got a destination, when you look back at everything from the end of your college season to now, what is the general feeling about the process you went through and is there relief that it's over and that you know where you're going?

ACE BAILEY: Yeah, I'm glad it's over. I'm ready to play some basketball now. It's just been a great journey. Me working hard, pushing myself physically and mentally, just getting prepared for the next level.