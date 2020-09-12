TheKnightReport - TKR TV: Ranked Ohio State takes care of Rutgers (NCAA Football 14)

It is the second week of the would-be all-Big Ten football 2020 schedule for Rutgers and next up is Ohio State.

The Scarlet Knights were supposed to be in Columbus, Oh. to take on the Buckeyes, but instead they are at sim Ohio Stadium.

Have a watch below (spoiler alert, Rutgers played well, but lost it after halftime). Rutgers is now 1-1 in the simulated fall season after it topped Nebraska a week ago at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.