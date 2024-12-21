Rutgers Basketball set to take on Princeton in Never Forget Tribute Classic

Rutgers Basketball is back on the road again today, but they won't have to travel far as they will take on Princeton in the Never Forget Tribute Classic inside of the Prudential Center on Saturday afternoon.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV/STREAM: FS1
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Princeton Tigers
WHEN: Saturday at 12:00pm ET
WHERE: Prudential Center (16,755) -- Newark, New Jersey
SPREAD: Rutgers -4.5pts || Over / Under set at 152.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 PRINCETON RECORD: 8-4 / Notable wins versus St. Joe's, Northeastern, and Duquesne.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 122nd time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Princeton leading the series 76-45. The Tigers also hold the most recent victory, defeating the Scarlet Knights 68-61 last season.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
