Published Dec 21, 2024
Rutgers Basketball set to take on Princeton in Never Forget Tribute Classic
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Rutgers Basketball is back on the road again today, but they won't have to travel far as they will take on Princeton in the Never Forget Tribute Classic inside of the Prudential Center on Saturday afternoon.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV/STREAM: FS1

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Princeton Tigers

WHEN: Saturday at 12:00pm ET

WHERE: Prudential Center (16,755) -- Newark, New Jersey

SPREAD: Rutgers -4.5pts || Over / Under set at 152.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMNET RANKINGKENPOMESPN BPIBART TORVIK

Rutgers

88

79

73

71

Princeton

128

115

107

138

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 PRINCETON RECORD: 8-4 / Notable wins versus St. Joe's, Northeastern, and Duquesne.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 122nd time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Princeton leading the series 76-45. The Tigers also hold the most recent victory, defeating the Scarlet Knights 68-61 last season.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

