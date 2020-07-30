Earlier this month, the Big Ten announced that it was moving to a conference-only football schedule (for now) for the 2020 season this fall.

That decision cancelled games with Monmouth, Syracuse, and Temple for Rutgers. So, in turn, TKR went ahead and did a simulation against the Orange (Monmouth isn't in the game) with updated rosters, sliders, coaches, etc. on NCAA Football 14.

This time, we used a gaming recorder device that provides a cleaner look and sound for your viewing. The game got crazy near the end.

Have a watch at the top.

Let us know your thoughts on the board and be sure to share it around. A simulation with Temple will be coming shortly, as well.

