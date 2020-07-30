 TKR TV: Rutgers Football wins in OT vs. Syracuse | NCAA Football 14
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-30 14:24:10 -0500') }} football Edit

TKR TV: Rutgers Football wins in OT vs. Syracuse | NCAA Football 14

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisWasky
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Earlier this month, the Big Ten announced that it was moving to a conference-only football schedule (for now) for the 2020 season this fall.

That decision cancelled games with Monmouth, Syracuse, and Temple for Rutgers. So, in turn, TKR went ahead and did a simulation against the Orange (Monmouth isn't in the game) with updated rosters, sliders, coaches, etc. on NCAA Football 14.

This time, we used a gaming recorder device that provides a cleaner look and sound for your viewing. The game got crazy near the end.

Have a watch at the top.

Let us know your thoughts on the board and be sure to share it around. A simulation with Temple will be coming shortly, as well.

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisWasky.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}