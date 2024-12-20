WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on who he will target in the portal: "Any time we can find a player, we use the portal predominately to fill needs for next season, right.

Occasionally we'll get a younger guy that has a few years left, and then we've got to look at it in relation to our younger guys and say, you know, do we feel they can compete and possibly win the job as a younger guy.

The older guys we bring in, we expect them to play. That's why we are bringing them in the portal. Where we're headed, again, it all fits. Not only are they good enough player, because certainly we wouldn't even be discussing but are they a cultural fit, and you use that to find out, every connection, every resource that you know that's had an opportunity to be around the young man who know us, is this guy a fit for our program.

And is it a hundred percent? No. But we've spent hours back, you know, searching background, to make sure -- the tape is the tape and it tells you, but the other part I think is just as important."

Schiano on practices ahead of the Rate Bowl: "We've had some good practices, and we'd better because Kansas State. You know I've spent a lot of time studying them. They are a really good team. Some of the games that they lost easily could have or should have been wins.

So when you look at them, this is quite a formidable opponent. Offensively their quarterback is special. He does everything well. They have speed. Speed maybe unlike we've seen in a couple of spots. Defensively, they have some guys that really understand what they are doing with their scheme. They really are a well-coached team. Same thing with special teams. They have a plan and you can see their plan each week. In many ways, it's like looking in the mirror a little bit; that they play hard. Their kids play -- I like to think our kids play hard. They play hard.

So it's going to be quite a challenge. We kind of transferred over from developmental to game plan install now. So now we are working on one thing and that's getting ready for this game.

So some guys that had had a little more rest and a little less practice will probably be a little sore tomorrow. They have had a little bit of time off now to get back at it.

So very excited about getting into this, the real meat and potatoes of getting prepared. Whenever you have a really formidable opponent like they are, you can feel it. So it's going to be a good opportunity."