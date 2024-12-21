Rutgers Basketball runs out of magic, drops heartbreaker to Princeton

It was a tough one for Rutgers Basketball as it lost to Princeton 83-82 in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center.

It was a back-and-forth battle the entire way between Rutgers and Princeton as neither team led by more than six points. Princeton had a little bit more magic in the end as Caden Pierce hit a go-ahead jumper with five seconds remaining to give the Tigers the one-point win.

Dylan Harper had a chance to do it again and hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Rutgers the victory, but his shot came up just a little bit too short and Ace Bailey's putback came just a little bit too late.

Bailey hit a three to give Rutgers an 82-81 lead with 17 seconds remaining following a steal from the Scarlet Knights. Bailey also hit a jumper to cut it to an 81-79 game with 54.2 remaining.

The Scarlet Knights had a tough time containing Pierce as he finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds, including seven offensive boards. Xavien Lee added 21 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds.

Rutgers finished 46 percent from the field (29-for-63) but had a tough time on the glass as Princeton out-rebounded it 43-36, including 19 offensive rebounds compared to the Scarlet Knights' 12. The Tigers matched Rutgers offensively as they shot 47 percent from the floor (33-for-70).

Harper led Rutgers with 22 points while shooting 9-for-18 and collected five rebounds. Bailey tallied a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Rutgers' offense went cold at an inopportune time as it took a 72-71 lead with 6:38 remaining following a layup from Jordan Derkack, but followed it up by going 4:17 without a field goal and allowed Princeton to take an 81-75 lead with 2:28 left.

Rutgers came out of halftime and used a 9-5 run to take a 55-49 lead with 16:25 remaining, but went cold afterwards as it missed its next eight shots and allowed Princeton to use a 7-0 run to take a 56-55 lead with 14:10 left.

Rutgers played about as well offensively in the first half as it had all season, finishing 59 percent (16-for-27) from the floor and into halftime up 46-44. The Scarlet Knights also went 12-for-14 from the free-throw line.

The Scarlet Knights had a tough time containing Princeton on the offensive boards as they were out-rebounded 12-4, with Pierce collecting five. Princeton was also efficient in the opening half, going 48 percent from the field (19-for-40).

Harper led Rutgers in the first half with 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting while Derkack had eight points. Bailey added six points and seven rebounds.

Rutgers got its offense going early and used an 11-2 run to take a 13-8 lead with 15:14 remaining in the first half. The Scarlet Knights hit six of their first nine shots. Princeton matched Rutgers though and hit five of its next seven shots to tie the game at 20 with 12:06 left.

Pierce led Princeton in the first half with 13 points and six rebounds while Malik Abdullah had eight points and four rebounds.