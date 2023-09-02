News More News
TKR TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers vs. Northwestern 2023

The Rutgers football team comes kicks-off the 2023 season on Sunday afternoon at home against Northwestern.

But before that, the Scarlet Knights and Hoosiers battle in SimLand.

Watch the NCAA Football 14 simulation below to get a taste of the action.

Notes: Remember, if you post about the sim on the boards, please no spoilers. Not every player that is used for either team is in the game as well, so keep that mind. Depth charts are based on OurLads projections. We are also not sure why sometimes random players enter the game, especially in the second half.

Rutgers football SimLand vs. IRL, 2023
Opponent Sim result Actual result

NORTHWESTERN

.

.

TEMPLE

.

.

VIRGINIA TECH

.

.

at Michigan

.

.

WAGNER

--

--

at Wisconsin

.

.

MICHIGAN STATE

.

.

at Indiana

.

.

OHIO STATE

.

.

at Iowa

.

.

at Penn State

.

.

MARYLAND

.

.

{{ article.author_name }}