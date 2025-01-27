2026 Four Star RB Jaylen McGill details Rutgers Football commitment

This past Saturday, Rutgers Football landed another Four-Star commit as Mountain View Prep School (SC) running back Jaylen McGill made his decision following a visit to campus with the staff.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pounds running back spoke with The Knight Report shortly after the trip to talk about why he chose the Scarlet Knights in the end.

"Coach Schiano is just an awesome and amazing guy," McGill told Rivals. "He runs a faith based program and everyone there is big on religion. I think coach (Damiere) Shaw is the best running backs coach in the country. In the end, I chose Rutgers because they are close to the big city and it's something I haven't really ever experienced before being front he south. Also I'm putting myself in a a new, uncomfortable situation to grow."